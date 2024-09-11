LEWES, DE -- The Lewes Fire Department and the Delaware Fire Prevention Commission are investigating an incident involving a Lewes Fire member's use of a racial slur.
According to an anonymous source who is a member with the Lewes Fire Department, the slur was used on a radio channel by a volunteer while directing traffic at the scene of an emergency on Aug. 19th, 2024.
"Look at that porch monkey in that truck," the man in the recording says.
That anonymous member also tells WBOC the person who made the remark is currently on a 30 day suspension from all department activities, but will return to his duties once it concludes.
They add that a majority of members feel the punishment is insufficient given the severity of the offense.
WBOC asked the Lewes Fire Department about the incident and the penalty. Spokesperson Glenn Marshall says the department addressed the incident immediately and is in the final stages of an investigation. Marshall also confirmed the Delaware Fire Prevention Commission is investigating the incident as well.
WBOC shared the recording with Patty Maloney, President of Speak Out Against Hate, a non-profit dedicated to confronting acts of hate in Delaware.
"It's appalling," says Maloney. "It's appalling that someone felt they had the right to just say something as defaming as that is and not, obviously feel like there was any repercussions. Like obviously they had done this before."
Maloney says further action needs to be taken to address the incident.
"The community deserves better than what I heard on that recording," says Maloney. "I think that if the department doesn't do something, how do they ever expect anything to change?"
Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams commented on the incident in a statement to WBOC, saying:
"I have directed our City Manager to be in contact with Glenn Marshall of the Lewes Fire Department to fully understand the alleged incident. He confirmed that the Lewes Fire Department leadership is aware of the incident and has immediately taken action. Further he affirmed this incident is in direct violation with the policies, procedures, and ethics of the Lewes Fire Department. Though the Lewes Fire Department is an independent organization from the city, it does serve our citizens and those of Sussex County. We acknowledge the severity of the incident and will support the Lewes Fire Department to address this issue by taking the necessary steps to prevent future incidents."
The Lewes Fire Department says it plans to publicly address the incident in the coming days.