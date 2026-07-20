DELAWARE - Three Delaware firefighters are off to northern Minnesota to help fight the Bear Trap Fire.
The crew includes Engine Boss Adam Keever, Firefighter Type II Ryan Brown, and Engine Boss Jim Charney.
The Bear Trap Fire is raging in remote, difficult-to-access terrain. It was first reported Tuesday, July 7. It has seen merged with the nearby Dark Fire, and has burned over 34,000 acres.
Recent firefighting in the area has focused on protecting homes, properties, and other structures in the area.
“Delaware’s wildland firefighters are highly trained and prepared to assist wherever their skills and resources are needed,” says Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd. “We are proud of Adam, Jim, and Ryan for answering the call to support firefighters and communities in Minnesota. We wish them a safe and successful assignment.”
Jim Charney is also one of Delmarva's own, he's from Felton. This is not his first time leaving the first state to fight a fire either. Back in 2021, he went to Montana to fight the Harris Mountain Fire.