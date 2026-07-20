Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Maryland, including the following areas, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset and Wicomico. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall remain possible through this evening. This will be in addition to 2 to 4 inches of rain that fell yesterday into early this morning. This will maintain a localized flood threat through this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&