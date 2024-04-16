DELAWARE - Delaware Governor John Carney has ordered state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the late former State Senator Robert Marshall.
Marshall represented Delaware’s 3rd District from 1979 until his retirement in 2019, according to the City of Wilmington, a large section of which Marshall represented. Marshall died on Easter Sunday at age 77, according to Wilmington officials.
“Tracey and I were saddened to hear about the passing of Senator Robert Marshall,” Carney said in a statement Tuesday. “He was an inspiration for public servants – serving 40 years in the State Senate and not once forgetting the folks he represented in Legislative Hall. I worked closely with the Senator for many years in Dover when I served as President of the Senate. He was always organized labor’s top advocate. He championed efforts to increase Delaware’s minimum wage, including advocating to increase the wage to $15 an hour. I was glad to implement his ‘work a day, earn a pay’ concept as Governor, giving the unemployed an opportunity to go to work by cleaning up litter along Delaware roadways. Senator Marshall was also a tireless advocate for the elderly, capping of his work with Eagles Law which put standards for long-term care facilities in place. Senator Marshall will have a lasting impact on Legislative Hall and the City of Wilmington, and we are thinking of his family, friends, and community during this difficult time. Senator Marshall was truly one of a kind.”
Governor Carney has ordered the lowering of Delaware flags at all state facilities through Saturday, April 20th.