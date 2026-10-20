DELAWARE - Flu cases in Delaware are already running ahead of last year’s numbers, prompting healthcare officials to encourage residents to get vaccinated before the winter months.
Data from the Delaware Division of Public Health, updated through September 26, show 86 flu cases reported so far during the 2026-27 season, compared with 42 at the same point last year. Meanwhile, approximately 31,000 flu vaccine doses have been distributed statewide, down from 79,000 at this time last year.
Although overall respiratory illness activity remains very low in Delaware, flu-related emergency department visits are increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At Camden Pharmacy, pharmacist Leena Amin is encouraging residents to get vaccinated in October, ahead of the typical December and January spike.
"We're preparing for the same December-January spikes in cases, and flu vaccines take two weeks at least for it to be fully effective," Amin said. "So we're encouraging everyone to get their flu shots in October."
Amin said the pharmacy offers walk-in vaccinations and home visits for homebound seniors. The pharmacy has administered approximately 800 flu shots so far this season.
The age group seeing the most flu cases has also shifted. Adults ages 65 and older account for the most reported cases so far this season with 28, while children ages 5 to 17 had the highest number last season, with 3,457 cases in total.
The Delaware Healthcare Association is also urging residents to take precautions as hospitals prepare for a potential winter surge in respiratory illnesses.
"Every winter during the season, we tend to see an increase in wait times, emergency department wait times across the state," said Brian Frazee, president and CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association.
Health officials recommend getting vaccinated against flu, COVID-19 and RSV when appropriate, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick. Residents can find vaccination resources and information about community flu clinics at flu.delaware.gov and through the Delaware Healthcare Association.