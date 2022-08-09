Delaware Forest Service Sends Firefighters to California

SMYRNA, Del.- For months on end, wildfires have been tearing through the West Coast. Luckily, the Delaware Forest Service has sent a twenty-member crew of wildland firefighters to help.
The firefighters spent all morning packing trucks with the necessary gear for their deployment. They will drive to northern California and remain there for about a month.
The crew will start their mission by tackling the McKinney Fires in the Klamath National Forest. These flames have already burned through over sixty thousand acres of land.
The wildland firefighters have a tough job ahead of them and many will be working over sixteen hours per day. Yet, they say they are up for the challenge.