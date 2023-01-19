DOVER, Del.- Governor John Carney outlined his plans to bolster the state's economy, clean up the state's water and crack down on crime during his annual State of the State address on Thursday.
In a fully packed Senate chamber, the governor highlighted the most important issues facing Delawareans today.
He stressed the importance of clean water, promising to "restore investments in the Clean Water Trust."
36th District House Representative, Bryan Shupe (R), said this was something he was glad to hear.
"I hope the governor also will focus on clean water initiatives as well this year," said Rep. Shupe prior to the Governor's address. "We did have HB 200 that was passed to put $80 million into clean water initiatives but I would like to see some initiatives that go to lower income individuals this year."
Gov. Carney also said violent crime in the first state must be stopped.
"We're working with leaders in Wilmington and Dover to expand our Group Violence Intervention Program to reduce gun violence in these communities," he said. "There is not a more important issue."
17th District State Senator, Trey Paradee (D), hopes the Group Violence Intervention Program will continue to reduce gun violence across the state.
"It is refreshing to hear that gun violence is down about 30% this year in the state," said Sen. Paradee. "Certainly that has been a problem not just in Wilmington and Dover but unfortunately up and down the state."
Gov. Carney will present his proposed budget to the state legislature next week.
Sen. Paradee said as the chair of the Joint Finance Committee, he is eager to get his hands on that budget.
"I thought it was a very good, positive and up-beat State of the State but as our president has always said, you can tell me about your priorities but show me your budget...and I will tell you what your priorities are," he said.
Lieutenant Gov. Bethany Hall-Long said she is feeling enthusiastic about Delaware's economic prosperity that Gov. Carney discussed.
"He particularly highlighted not only the investments in Seaford but also the importance of our infrastructure, our tourism and agriculture in the state," said Lt. Gov. Hall-Long.
Gov. Carney proudly mentioned his accomplishments in creating a sustainable financial plan during his time in office so far.
"When I took office six years ago, we were facing an almost $400 million deficit. Now, we have $400 million more in reserves for when the economy turns down again which we know will happen at some point," he said.
The Joint Finance Committee will begin budget hearings in February.