DOVER, De. - Delaware Governor John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office.
According to a spokesperson, Governor Carney tested positive late Friday through an at-home antigen test, which he took after exhibiting mild symptoms.
Officials say the Governor is isolating according to CDC guidelines.
Governor Carney said “I’m feeling fine and will work from home,”
He continued “Also, Go Birds!” wishing the Philadelphia Eagles well ahead of their NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers in Philadelphia on Sunday.