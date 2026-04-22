DOVER, Del. - Gov. Matt Meyer signed an executive order Wednesday creating a statewide election security task force, an effort he says will help ensure elections remain free, fair, and secure.
The announcement drew a crowd to the steps of Legislative Hall, where state leaders gathered to mark what they described as a proactive step toward strengthening confidence in Delaware’s electoral process.
The task force will bring together state officials and community stakeholders to review election systems and respond to potential threats, including concerns about federal involvement in state-run elections.
"If the federal government tries to interfere in our elections, we will do whatever is necessary to ensure that the people of Delaware can exercise their most sacred right," Meyer said.
Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay emphasized that public trust is central to the effort.
"Democracy only works when people believe enough to take part in it. Voting is not just written into law. It’s a relationship. It’s a relationship between people and their government. And like any relationship, it depends on trust," she said.
Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez said the effort comes amid growing national conversations about federal involvement in elections—something she warned could challenge local control.
"This task force is bringing together even more voices in our community, more community stakeholders to make sure that any threats coming from our federal government, which is not something we typically see, are being addressed and responded to accordingly," she said.
While state leaders framed the move as a safeguard, some lawmakers expressed concern about the need for the task force.
Sen. Eric Buckson, R-Del., questioned the purpose of the order, calling it a solution in search of a problem.
"Now you're making language, laws, creating a task force of sorts, looking to solve an issue that you haven't yet clearly defined," he said. "And that might lead to problems with the task force and what the results are that they produce."
He also argued the effort reflects broader national debates being brought into the state.
"That's what it appears to be. You're chasing once again national issues and trying to bring them to Delaware. And what we should be doing, whether it's elections or other issues in our government is focusing on Delaware issues," he added.
State officials say the goal is to ensure elections remain secure, fair, and accessible while maintaining public trust. Leaders add that protecting the integrity of Delaware’s elections will remain a top priority in 2026 and beyond.