DOVER, Del.- Delaware gun owners may have to think twice about where they store their weapons.
A new bill would make it a misdemeanor to knowingly leave a firearm unattended in a car.
Under House Bill 155, there are three options for how to store a gun in a vehicle: secured in a lock box, a firearm rack, or locked in the trunk.
Supporters say the idea is to give us a glimpse into the potential dangers lying behind a car's glass window.
The bill's sponsor, State Rep. Krista Griffith (D-Dist. 12), calls it a common-sense measure.
"Think about the consequences of someone breaking into a car and stealing a gun and what then, that gun might be used for...to hurt somebody," said Rep. Griffith.
According to the Delaware State Police Bureau of Identification, nearly 600 firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles in Delaware since 2019.
Rep. Griffith said that number is a major concern.
"Yes, you can lock your car, but as has been seen now nearly 600 times since 2019, that's not secure enough, and now there are 600 guns out on the streets of Delaware and beyond."
President of the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, Jeff Hague, is casting doubt on the law's potential to make any significant difference.
"It feels good more than it has a real impact on any crimes," argued Hague. "Criminals don't obey the law, so they are going to get the gun anyway, whether they just break the window and steal the lockbox or break the lock, whatever it may be."
HB155 would not require people to have their firearm locked up if they are in the car with the gun.
It will be heard in the House Judiciary Committee, but no date has been set.
Rep. Griffith said the bill will probably be continued into the next session as it's still in the early stages.