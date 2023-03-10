DOVER, Del.- Delaware's top high school culinary teams battled it out at the 10th Annual ProStart Invitational held at Bally's Casino on Friday.
With only two butane burners and a sanitation station, these talented young chefs crafted some extraordinary culinary creations.
Delaware Restaurant Association CEO, Carrie Leishman, told WBOC what was up for grabs in the competition.
"We have 15 culinary teams and 11 management teams all duking it out for a first place state title and we have about $2.5 million in scholarship awards that go to the first, second, and third place teams."
Last year's state champion, Caesar Rodney High School, was also victorious in the national championship a few weeks later. Beating out 45 other teams.
CRHS culinary mentor, Tom Hannum, said it's all about going back to the basics.
"We put up two tables and have two butane burners - that's all we have. No refrigeration, no electricity. We have battery-powered infrared thermometers and battery-powered timers, and that's it," he said.
Hannum also used to work as a judge for the ProStart Invitational.
The competition also drew culinary talent from schools across Sussex County, with teams from Seaford, Laurel, and Cape Henolopen in the running.
One volunteer from Delaware Tech, Rose Green, said it's not just a contest but a chance to inspire the next generation of chefs.
"Doing this gives kids a passion and reason to grow up and pursue this as they get older, and we need more chefs out there in this country," she said.
After hours of fierce competition, Caesar Rodney High School once again emerged as the culinary contest winner for the fourth year in a row, while Cape Henolopen High School won the management portion.
Both schools will advance to the national competition in Washington, D.C. on May 2nd.