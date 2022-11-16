GEORGETOWN, De. - In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines.
Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown.
Jeff Hague with the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has been opposed to gun restrictions from the start.
His organization filed an injunctive relief seeking to halt the buyback program.
"My first impression of anything like this is that the government can't buyback something that it doesn't own," Hague said.
Arshon Howard with the DE Department of Safety and Homeland Security says the buybacks are about safety.
"This program is designed specifically for removing high capacity magazines off our streets," he said.
Hague says the battle in the courts will continue.
"We filed lawsuits against both the semi auto ban and the large capacity magazine ban and the under 21. Our position is its unconstitutional," he said.
While Howard says Delawareans who return high capacity magazines will be compensated.
"The law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to compensate gun magazines with high capacities hence the reason for the buyback program," he said.
The buybacks are permitted to continue until a judge grants an injunction, which is not a guarantee.
After Wednesday, there will be buybacks at DSP Troops in Georgetown, Camden and Newark on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.