DOVER, Del.- For the first time in nearly fifty years, the Delaware House of Representatives has overturned a governor's veto, highlighting a rare bipartisan consensus among lawmakers.
The decision came on House Bill 282, which mandates the Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tempore to appoint two state retirees to the State Employee Benefits Committee (SEBC).
This bill was introduced following months of protests and lawsuits from state retirees opposing a transition to Medicare Advantage. The legislation had passed unanimously in both chambers before reaching the governor's desk.
"HB 282 puts transparency and accountability into the system where retirees can see the benefits that may be changed for their future," said Rep. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford).
Gov. Carney, in a letter to lawmakers, explained his veto, citing concerns that the bill would not address the unsustainable rise in healthcare costs. However, lawmakers argue that the bill was never intended to control costs.
"282 was not even a financial mechanism for how to get this done. It really was just a transparency and accountability part for retirees to have a voice," Shupe said.
Rep. Stell Parker Selby (D-Milton) emphasized the necessity of the legislation for enhancing the state’s workforce. "I think for our new generations, if we are going to recruit and retain them, we have to offer benefits that assure them they will be taken care of," she stated.
The House unanimously overrode the veto, and the bill now heads to the Senate. If passed there, it will become law without the governor's signature.
Additionally, the bill requires the Secretary of Human Resources to notify state employees and retirees of any benefit changes and removes the voting power of the Secretary of the Department of Human Resources on the Benefits Committee.
The governor released a statement following the override saying in part, "As I said in my veto statement, this bill will make it harder for state leaders to manage over $1 billion in health care expenses — roughly one sixth of our state budget. That’s not smart public policy. It puts the interests of Delaware taxpayers at risk. It could lead to higher taxes and limit our ability to give pay raises to teachers, active state employees and pensioners, as we’ve done the last several years."
A separate House bill, which removes Medicare Advantage as an option for pensioner healthcare coverage, recently became law without Gov. Carney's approval. That bill also received unanimous support in both legislative chambers.