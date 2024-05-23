DOVER, Del.- The Delaware House of Representatives passed legislation that would require insurance companies to cover the cost of terminating a pregnancy.
The vote followed a lengthy discussion and garnered considerable negative feedback from Republican members.
If enacted into law, Delaware would become the 17th state to require insurance coverage for abortions, further highlighting the ongoing polarization surrounding the issue, not only within Delaware but across the nation.
"I don't think there should be abortions at all unless it's rape or the child is not going to live through it," expressed Dover community member Harry Long.
Conversely, another perspective reflected, "Honestly, I don't mind it because mistakes happen, so you don't want to be stuck, and if you are not ready for it, you don't want to put that baby in that lifestyle," said William Peace of Dover.
Amidst the backdrop of several states introducing legislation to restrict abortion access, House and Senate Democrats in Delaware are striving to facilitate easier and more affordable access.
The primary sponsor of the bill, House Majority Leader Melissa Minor-Brown, outlined its key provisions, stating, "It requires Medicaid and private insurance companies to cover abortion services."
Some Republican lawmakers, like Rep. Lyndon Yearick (R-Magnolia), had already made their stance clear ahead of the floor discussion. "I'm going to vote against it," Yearick affirmed.
Minor-Brown underscored the financial barriers women face when seeking abortion services, emphasizing the risk factors associated with delayed access. "When women have to actually try to find the money to get to a provider to receive an abortion, it takes more time, so the longer it takes, the higher the medical risk is," she explained.
However, Yearick opposed the bill on the grounds of its financial implications, stating, "Using public funds, tax dollars, to have that action I think it is just a misappropriate use of funds."
The proposed legislation includes a provision capping abortion coverage at $750 per year for both Medicaid and private insurance companies. The bill passed with a vote of 26-11, with only one Republican, Rep. Michael Ramone, voting in favor. It now proceeds to the Senate for further consideration.