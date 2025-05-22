DOVER, DE- The Delaware House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would create a new state-level Department of Veterans Affairs.
House Bill 1, sponsored by Rep. William Carson (D-District 28), would establish the department as a cabinet-level agency led by a secretary and create at least four additional staff positions to support its operations.
Carson and other supporters of the bill say the new department would make it easier for Delaware's more than 70,000 veterans to access healthcare, housing, and benefits by connecting them more directly with state and federal resources.
At Home of the Brave in Milford, a transitional housing organization that supports veterans, Chairman Greg Fuller says he helps those facing a different kind of battle after their service.
"There are probably, over 600 some homeless veterans just right here in the state of Delaware. We have 20 here. So we only scratched the surface."
Fuller says the challenges many veterans face aren't new — and they aren't going away.
"There are a multitude of veterans that fall through the cracks because of lack of knowledge, not knowing, you know, where to go and things like that."
Carson, who has been working on House Bill 1 for several years, says the legislation is intended to close the gaps that leave many veterans without access to critical services.
"House Bill One allows the Commission of Veterans Affairs to continue to operate under its current structure, but it will be under the umbrella of the new Department of Veterans Affairs."
If the bill becomes law, the department would temporarily operate within the Department of State. However, a long-term plan would be developed to transition it into a standalone agency by July 1, 2030. The Commission of Veterans Affairs would remain intact but become part of the new department's structure.
Carson says if the bill is enacted, the new department will be able to oversee and connect veterans with essential services and benefits — many of which they may not even know they're eligible for.
"Creating a department would address health care needs more effectively, improve accessibility to benefits, and provide direct access to the governor for their benefits."
He says the ultimate goal is to provide veterans with a dedicated point of contact and advocate within state government.
"This will be an advocate that works every day, all day, just for veterans."
The bill is scheduled to be heard in a Senate committee on June 10. If approved, it could head to the Senate floor for a vote on Thursday, June 12.