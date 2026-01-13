DELAWARE - The Delaware House has passed an amended bill to limit cell phone usage in schools across the first state.
The bipartisan Senate Bill 106 will require each school district and charter school to adopt a student cell phone use policy to manage cell phone use during school hours. The policy must include clear guidelines on acceptable cell phone use at school, limits on cell phone use during instructional time, and designated times and places where students are allowed to use their phones. The policies are also required to establish appropriate consequences for violations, encourage communication among schools, parents and guardians, and students, and include exceptions for emergency situations and medical or educational accommodations.
House officials say this bill stems from the Student Behavior and School Climate Task Force, which they say identified cell phones as a classroom disruption.
“We’re seeing how cell phones are a constant distraction in the classroom. The work of this task force shows how it continues to be one of the largest concerns with school climate throughout our state. Cell phones impact not just our students’ learning but has a larger impact on the environment for our educators and administrators,” said one of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Kim Williams.
The other bill sponsor, Sen. Eric Buckson, said, "SB 106 sends a clear message to school districts that inappropriate cell phone usage in our schools directly correlates with low productivity, poor test performance, and increased behavioral problems."
The amended bill now goes back to the Senate for re-approval.