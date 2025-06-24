DELAWARE - The Delaware House of Representatives passed the first leg of a constitutional amendment to abolish the death penalty in the first state.
Lawmakers passed House Substitute 1 for House Bill 35 by a vote of 28–12, with bipartisan support. The measure represents the first leg of a constitutional amendment and would add capital punishment to the list of penalties prohibited under Article I, Section 11 of the Delaware Constitution.
The legislation now heads to the state Senate, where it will be assigned to a committee for further consideration. Constitutional amendments in Delaware must be approved by a two-thirds majority in two consecutive legislative sessions.