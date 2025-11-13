DOVER, Del. - The Delaware House of Representatives has passed HB 255, aimed at separating segments of Delaware tax code from the Trump Administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” in an effort to avoid a $400 million budget shortfall.
As WBOC previously reported, Democratic lawmakers in Delaware argued the OBBBA includes major corporate tax breaks that would have a direct impact on the state’s revenue. Should the OBBBA take effect without changes to Delaware tax code, the tax cuts would be retroactive for businesses spanning back to 2022 and all tax payers in 2025, leaving Delaware with a projected $400 million deficit over the next few years, according to the House Majority Caucus.
The solution, Democrats proposed, was to “decouple” Delaware’s tax code from certain federal provisions before the One Big Beautiful Bill Act goes into effect.
Republicans, in response, pointed to the expected financial woes as an example of poor budgetary planning by Governor Matt Meyer and the Democrats.
Lawmakers say HB 255, first introduced on Nov. 5, would not eliminate write-offs for property depreciation or expenses, but would adjust the timing of the deductions over a multi-year period instead of a significant, immediate tax break. The bill was advanced out of committee on Nov. 7.
On Thursday, Nov. 13, the House of Representatives met in a special session to vote on HB 255. Requiring a three-fifths majority, the bill passed 26-13. Two representatives were listed as absent during the vote.
“Every day, Delawareans are struggling to pay for housing, fill their gas tanks, afford a doctor’s visit, or buy their prescriptions," said Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris, who co-sponsored the bill along with Sen. Bryan Townsend. "Instead of focusing on those real challenges, Washington Republicans passed a tax plan that gives more to the wealthy and big corporations while working people are left footing the bill.”
House Republicans said the passage of the bill was hostile to Delaware businesses and was only made possible through an allowance of remote voting, passed earlier in the day on Thursday.
HB 255 now moves to the Delaware State Senate and has been assigned to the Senate Executive Committee for consideration.