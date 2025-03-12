A coalition of housing advocates in Delaware is urging state legislators to allocate more funding for affordable housing, citing a growing shortage that leaves many families struggling with high costs.
New subdivisions are a common sight across the state, but affordable housing advocates argue that prices remain out of reach for many residents.
"Folks are paying way more than they should be for their housing costs. Spending 50, sometimes more than 50% of their income on their housing costs," said the executive director of the Delaware Housing Alliance Rachel Stucker.
According to the Housing Alliance, Delaware currently faces a shortage of about 20,000 affordable housing units. To address this, the coalition is calling on lawmakers to dedicate 1% of the state's budget—approximately $60 million to $70 million annually—to affordable housing development.
"We can't wait any longer to see increased investments in affordable housing. Those dollars have been stagnant at about 4 million a year since the 1980s," the executive director said.
The Delaware Association of Realtors has also joined the effort, speaking on the economic impact of the housing shortage.
"The shortage of affordable housing is impact our economy. Making it harder for our employers to attract and retain workers in key industries like health care, education and public safety," said the association's president Scott Farnan
As discussions around affordable housing continue, advocates say they plan to launch a letter-writing campaign to urge Delaware lawmakers to take action. Those interested in getting involved can visit the coalition's website.