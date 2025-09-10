DOVER, DE- Delaware's Housing Department Task Force held its first meeting on Wednesday, bringing together lawmakers, housing advocates, and community members to discuss the growing housing challenges neighbors face across the First State.
The bipartisan task force was created by Senate Concurrent Resolution 74 with Senate Amendment 2 to study and make recommendations regarding the formation of a new Delaware Department of Housing.
Housing concerns filled the room as neighbors shared their experiences and worries, including affordability, who should be responsible for housing policies in Delaware, and the need for racial equity in access to affordable housing for all, including people experiencing homelessness and those with disabilities.
Branden Fletcher, a housing advocate with the H.O.M.E.S. Campaign and a Delaware neighbor, spoke during the public comment session, highlighting the growing affordability challenges many families face across all three counties.
"Throughout Delaware, the housing crisis is very evident. You have people who are spending more than half their incomes on rent, which doesn't even include the costs of utilities, which have gone up, prescription drugs, and transportation costs."
Fletcher says this reality leaves many families struggling to keep up with rent and housing costs, as affordability slips out of reach. He also highlighted the gap between wages and housing costs.
"The minimum wage is $15 an hour in Delaware. And the average cost of a two-bedroom apartment requires someone to make $26 an hour."
John McNeal of the State Council for Persons with Disabilities, who also spoke during the public comment period, says the struggle isn't only paying for housing — it's knowing where to turn for help when a housing problem arises.
"You make a phone call, and that phone call tells you to go to this phone call, you know, try this agency. That agency says go to this agency."
Given the variety of organizations and agencies providing housing services statewide, officials say the Department of Housing would centralize resources and programs to better address housing issues across Delaware.
Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris (D-32), co-chair of the task force, emphasized the importance of bringing everyone together to discuss plans for addressing these issues and creating a stronger system for the future.
"This task force is creating the agency that will address the problems that people feel. This task force is not asking what the problems are necessarily."
Harris says the goal is to streamline programs and move from crisis management to long-term stability.
"We are thinking about housing as a promise and not a crisis, as a strength and not a weakness. And right now, we can't say that with a sense that is true. And that's what we want to change with this task force."
The task force also includes Rep. Michael Smith (R) from the House, along with Sen. Hoffner (D) and Sen. Buckson (R) from the Senate. Leaders say public input is essential, noting it's the only way to know what Delawareans need.
Task force leaders plan to continue holding meetings through March, with a report on their findings and recommendations expected in April.
Leaders hope the new department will improve housing across the state by consolidating programs under a centralized structure. Still, they say public input is essential, noting that hearing from those directly impacted by housing struggles will help guide their work.