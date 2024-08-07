DELAWARE - Delaware’s Department of Education has released official guidance on how schools in the First State can navigate AI in the classroom.
According to the Department of Education, the newly issued guidance comes after eight months of collaboration between the Department and Delaware’s Council on Educational Technology and its Generative AI Subcommittee. Both the benefits and risks of AI are outlined in the guidance, and the document is aimed at providing strategies to address both.
“Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving, and, quite honestly, our students sometimes are ahead of us in this realm,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “We aim to support our educators with information on what AI is and how it can be safely and ethically integrated into the classroom to support education as well as strategies for addressing academic dishonesty. We encourage districts and charter schools to develop local policies to address AI use in their schools.”
According to the Department of Education, some benefits of AI in schools include efficiency, quickly analyzing data, and a reduction of mistakes. AI can also assist in personalizing content, boost student creativity, and provide tutoring.
Possible downsides the Department cautions schools to be aware of include privacy and ethical concerns, as well as the potential for cheating and plagiarism. AI can also be used to spread information and possibly bully and harass students, the Department warns.
The newly issued guidance is designed to be updated as new issues and breakthroughs in AI technology occur.
“The journey ahead is not without its challenges. The rapid evolution of this technology demands continuous learning and adaptation,” the guidance says. “However, by prioritizing professional learning and support for our educators, we can ensure they are well-prepared to guide our students in navigating the complexities of a technology-driven world.”
The full guidance document can be found on the Department of Education’s website.