DELAWARE- The state has added a new animal to its invasive species list: the potbellied pig. Owners now have 30 days to submit an application for a permit, otherwise, the pigs could be put down.
Some owners, such as Sara Heinicke who owns H&W Sanctuary for rescued animals in Georgetown, think the permit requirement is unfair.
H&W is a non-profit which rescues many different kinds of animals, including horses, chickens, ducks and the potbellied pigs.
Heinicke said to her, they're part of the family, and worries that innocent pigs may face a dire fate as a result of the state's new regulations.
"If you are going to mandate something, especially something new, there needs to be more grace period than 30 days," she said. "There are no shelters whatsoever, they will be euthanized and that is very concerning to me."
According to a release from the state, since 2016 Delaware has seen a rise in uncontrolled potbellied pigs, which are non-native to Delaware, and pose risks such as becoming feral, spreading diseases to people and animals, and causing nuisance to property owners.
Heinicke said she wishes the state would work with her and others the address the issue.
"I get that it can become a huge invasive problem if not properly cared for," she said. "What I have proposed is networking with your local resources such as myself that are willing to give you the free labor and finances that come out of my pocket."
Another potbelly owner, Diane Sponaugle, doesn't see how the tags will make a difference when it comes to people abandoning the animals.
"If somebody gets a permit for their pig and they put the tag on it all you have to do is cut the tag off and turn it lose so what is it actually going to do?" she asked.
Heinicke also shared concerns about how exactly the pigs will be identified.
Delaware's Department of Agriculture (DDA) said it will be "using an easily identifiable ear tag."
The H&W owner said she would like "some compromise or further discussion" on the matter.
The state handed down the new mandate earlier this week and now people have until August 12 to get the permits. DDA is also requiring potbelly pig owners must report to them within 12 hours if the pig goes missing.
The permits are free and once pig owners apply, state officials will conduct an inspection at their property and examine the welfare of the animals, and the threat of a contagious or infectious disease.