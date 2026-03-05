DOVER, DE- Delaware officials are introducing a new digital platform to strengthen care coordination among behavioral health providers across the state.
During a statewide community briefing on Thursday, leaders highlighted DTRN360, a new secure system that gives doctors, counselors, hospitals, and crisis teams real-time access to a patient's recent treatment history. Officials say the platform helps providers make informed decisions and close care gaps.
Michelle Singletary-Twyman, with the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, said the platform addresses a longstanding challenge.
"We have a lot of programs that don't have electronic records. Everything is paper- so it's fax, email. And we wanted to provide our platform that helps providers get access to information very quickly."
As the only system of its kind in the United States, DTRN360 enables providers to coordinate services and make better clinical decisions by leveraging up-to-date treatment information.
Leaders say the platform first launched internally last summer before expanding to contracted providers across Delaware.
Lindsey Huttie, with Dover Behavioral Health, said that even though the system is still in its early stages, she is already seeing the transformative impact of having access to patients' recent treatment history, giving teams a complete picture when evaluating care options during a crisis.
"We have clients sometimes that are coming in — obviously, they are in crisis, and we may not already know what services they're already connected with. And this will allow us to have that information earlier on in treatment."
Singletary-Twyman said that when all patient data is readily available, providers can act faster, coordinate care more effectively, and make the most of every minute.
"For a provider that has a responsibility to coordinate care, that information being right in the computer — you open it up, and you can look up your client and see where they are — it saves so much time and will save lives."
For more information about the platform, visit their website.