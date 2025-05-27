DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer has signed an executive order to establish a new Office of Workforce Development (OWD) within the Delaware Department of Labor. This initiative will help organize and improve job training and education programs, according to the governor's office.
The executive order also reestablishes and modernizes the Delaware Workforce Development Board, which will work with the OWD to manage federal resources and improve program performance while also ensuring those programs reflect the needs of both job seekers and employers.
The office will collaborate with other state agencies, labor groups, schools, and businesses to align training programs with current industry needs, such as expanding access to apprenticeships, online training, and certifications.
“Establishing the Office of Workforce Development will streamline efforts, improve services, and equip Delawareans with the tools to succeed in the jobs of the future,” said Governor Matt Meyer. "A centralized office and smaller Workforce Development Board will enable every Delawarean—regardless of background—to have a clear pathway to career success.”
The board will feature diverse representation from across Delaware, including business leaders, labor officials, educators, and community advocates.