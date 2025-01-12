DELAWARE - Delaware is launching a statewide esports program for K-12 students.
Officials say the initiative is designed to foster teamwork, critical thinking, and STEM skills, in a collaborative effort between the state Department of Education, local universities including Delaware State University and University of Delaware, and Futures First Gaming, a Delaware-based esports organization.
The program will have virtual competitions throughout the winter and spring, culminating in March and April with in-person championship invitationals hosted at each participating institution. Students will compete in five esports titles, offering opportunities for players of all skill levels.
"Esports opens up new avenues for student engagement, learning, and growth," said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick. "This collaboration with Delaware institutes of higher education and Delaware esports organizations not only supports our ongoing commitment to integrating technology in education but also enhances our students' educational experiences through competitive and team-based esports.
The initiative aims to connect students with higher education institutions, introducing them to collegiate esports, academic programs, and career paths in the growing gaming and digital industries.