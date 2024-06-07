DELAWARE - A Delaware bill has been introduced this week that would make the Orange Crush the official state cocktail of the First State.
An Orange Crush consists of fresh-squeezed orange juice, orange vodka, triple sex, and lemon-lime soda with crushed ice.
According to House Bill No. 444, the Orange Crush is believed to have originated in Ocean City, MD in 1995. However, the cocktail has gained wide popularity in Delaware, especially in Dewey Beach, the Bill reads.
“The Orange Crush has been made famous and become synonymous with Dewey Beach,” lawmakers wrote in the legislation’s text. The bill goes on to say the Orange Crush was perfected in Dewey Beach, with a local bar serving more of the cocktail than any other bar in Delaware.
HB 444, introduced Thursday and sponsored by seven State Representatives and one Senator, has been assigned to the Administration Committee in Delaware’s House of Representatives.