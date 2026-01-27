DELAWARE – Delaware Go. Matt Meyer lifted the remaining Level 1 Driving Warning for Kent and New Castle counties at 11 a.m. Tuesday, leaving no driving warnings or restrictions statewide.
A cold weather advisory remains in place with temperatures and wind chills expected to stay well below freezing in the coming days. Officials urged motorists to use caution, noting that some roadways and intersections may still have patches of ice and snow.
Drivers are advised to remain alert for black ice and to use extra care on bridges, which tend to freeze first.