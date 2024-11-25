DELAWARE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office has announced the First State's burn ban has been lifted.
Delaware officials first instituted the ban in October due to fire hazards caused by the extremely dry weather. On November 25, the ban was officially lifted.
Delaware follows Maryland lifting their statewide burn ban last week. In Virginia, Accomack County has also lifted their ban.
“I would like to thank all Delawareans for their patience, cooperation, and vigilance during the recent record-breaking dry weather,” State Fire Marshal John W. Rudd said. “I would also like to extend our Agency’s appreciation to the first responders and dispatchers throughout the State that handled many additional calls related to the burn ban, including several large brush and field fires.”
The Fire Marshal's office offered the following tips to safely burn outdoors:
• Keep fire a minimum of 50 feet from all structures.
• Never use gasoline, kerosene, or any other flammable liquid to start the fire.
• Do not leave a fire unattended.
• Keep children and pets away from the fire.
• Have fire extinguishment materials on hand, including a water supply, shovels, and rakes.
• Be prepared to extinguish your fire if the wind picks up.
• DO NOT delay a call for help – call 9-1-1 immediately at the first sign of the fire getting out of control.
The Fire Marshal also reminds Delawareans that all open burning must comply with state regulations, which can be found here.