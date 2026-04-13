DELAWARE - Students with a passion for government have until April 30 to apply for the student member seat on the Delaware State Board of Education for the upcoming academic year.
“If we are creating policies that affect our students, they should have a seat at the table,” says Governor Meyer. “Students are more than our future, they are our present, and I look forward to welcoming the 2026-2027 member.”
Officials say applications are open to Delaware public school students entering their junior or senior year of high school.
One student will be appointed by Governor Meyer to serve a one-year term beginning in July 2026. Delaware officials say the student member serves as a non-voting representative and plays an advisory role.
The application adds that the selected student's mileage costs will be paid, and they will receive a $100 stipend for each day's participation in regular State Board meetings.
Applicants are required to fill out the application form, and have a confirmation of eligibility, responses to essay prompts, and provide a resume to be considered. The full application is due by 5 p.m. on April 30.
They say semi-finalists will be selected in early May, with interviews taking place later that month.
"The State Board benefits greatly from having a student Board Member. Their perspectives ensure student voice is always present in our conversations and decisions,” says State Board of Education President Jon Sheehan. “I encourage all interested students to strongly consider applying for this important role."