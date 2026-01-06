DELAWARE -- Delaware transportation officials are seeking public input on the 2025 State Rail Plan. The goal of the state rail plan is to provide long-range policy, planning, and investment direction for the state’s freight and passenger rail network.
"DelDOT and DTC develop that plan in close coordination with our Metropolitan Planning Organizations, other transit agencies (SEPTA, Amtrak, MARC), freight rail industries, and more. The last state rail plan was written in 2011, and new guidance was released by the FRA in 2013, so an update is due. An update will ensure that the State remains eligible for specific federal funding programs. The rail plan update will also allow DelDOT to understand the rail-related priorities for all the stakeholders and the public alike," Charles "CR" McLeod, the communications director for DelDOT, told WBOC Tuesday.
Among the concepts being studied is a potential rail corridor connecting northern Delaware, such as Newark or Wilmington, with Maryland’s Eastern Shore, with possible stops in Dover and destinations like Salisbury or Berlin. DelDOT blueprints also show a scenario including stops in Milford and Georgetown.
That proposed line is referred to as the 'Diamond State Rail Line'. DelDOT officials say the plan is still in its early stages, with the department currently seeking federal approvals and funding. Any rail expansion would take years of planning, land acquisition, and funding decisions before it could become a reality. DelDOT said Tuesday that areas in southern Delaware are certainly on the table.
“I think it would be terrific. It'd give senior citizens, or anyone else, the chance to basically go to different parts of the state,” said Robert Johnson, a Seaford resident.
Seaford is one of several possible stops under consideration for a future commuter rail line. Residents say improved rail access could offer a convenient alternative to driving, especially for commuters.
“Just an easy route for people to go up, especially for people who don't want to or can't drive," Richard Purzner, another Seaford resident, said.
Robertson said that if that commuter rail did become a reality, he would like to see it at a good price point.
“I think it has to be affordable. There's no point in having it if it's not going to be affordable,” Richard said.
DelDOT is collecting public feedback on the future State Rail Plan through an online survey. Comments are due no later than 11:59 pm on January 31st.
DelDOT officials said that the plan is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.