DOVER, Del. - Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has ordered all flags at state buildings and grounds to be flown at half staff in honor of the passing of former legislators George Bunting and John Viola, as well as Reverend Jesse Jackson.
Former State Senator George Bunting represented the Cape Region for nearly thirty years, according to the Governor’s office. He passed away peacefully in Bethany Beach on Feb. 12. He was 81.
“Senator Bunting always worked to find common ground and common decency in American communities that were increasingly being divided,” Meyer said in a statement. “Even after retiring from the General Assembly, he remained active and engaged, continuing to advocate for veterans, schools, and the region he loved. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and all who knew him. His legacy of service will continue to be felt across Delaware for years to come.”
John Viola served as the former House Majority Whip and represented neighbors in Newark and Bear from 1998 to 2020. Viola passed over the weekend at 75.
“He led with humility and purpose, always focused on helping people and making life a little better for the families he represented,” Meyer said of Viola. “His service alongside his daughter in the Delaware House spoke volumes about his deep commitment to both family and public service. Lauren and I are keeping his family and loved ones in our prayers during this time of remembrance.”
Rev. Jesse Jackson, a pivotal leader of the Civil Rights Movement and protege of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., passed Tuesday morning.
“The Rev. Jesse Jackson was a giant in American politics,” Meyer said. “From the civil rights movement to his historic presidential campaigns to decades spent advocating for equality across the globe, his fight for working people and racial justice laid the groundwork for generational change. He was a progressive before it was cool and a revolutionary when it was hard. His life should be an example to us all that we have a duty to serve our neighbors and fight for what we believe in, especially when the cards are stacked against us. Lauren and I are holding his family in our prayers, as the people of Delaware mourn this loss, celebrate his life, and resolve to always remember the influence and impact of the Rev. Jesse Jackson.”
Meyer’s office says flags will remain at half-staff through sundown on Saturday, Feb. 21.