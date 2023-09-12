DOVER, Del.-- Delaware Lt. Gov. and Sussex County native Bethany Hall-Long has officially announced her campaign to be the next governor of Delaware.
The news comes as current Governor John Carney nears the end of his second term in office; he cannot seek re-election for a third term.
“As a nurse, mom, and proud Delawarean, I’m running for Governor to make Delaware the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Bethany Hall-Long said in press release. “There’s work to do to improve access to health care, create good-paying jobs, protect our rights, and strengthen our education system – and I’m up for the challenge, because when you give a nurse a job -- that job gets done.”
The Sussex County native previously served in the State House and State Senate before being elected Lieutenant Governor in 2016. She also worked as a nurse and taught nursing at the University of Delaware.
Primary elections will take place on September 3, 2024.