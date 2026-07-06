Frederica, Del. - A Lyft driver in Delaware was victim to a carjacking while working on the Fourth of July, according to Delaware State Police.
DSP say around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, the driver picked up three people in Dover, and drove them to the first block of East Pine Street in Frederica. Police say while in the back seat, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and ordered the victim out of his car, while a second suspect climbed into the driver's seat.
Police say the suspects fled in the victim's car, with his cellphone as well.
Police also say the three suspects had their hoods up and black face masks covering their faces.
DSP is investigating this crime, and asks anyone with information to contact them.