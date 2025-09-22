Milford, Del. -– Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Terrell Boyce of Greenwood, Delaware, in connection with two recent knife-point robberies in Milford.
Boyce faces multiple charges following an investigation into two separate incidents. The first occurred on September 14, 2025, around 1:30 p.m. at a business located at 6994 Shawnee Road. Police said Boyce jumped over the counter, brandished a knife, and demanded that an employee open the cash register. He then stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing. No one was injured during the robbery.
A second robbery took place on September 19, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m. at a convenience store on 1885 Bay Road. Authorities say the suspect entered the store, displayed a knife, and demanded the clerk open the cash registers. The robber also stole money and cigars before leaving the scene, with no injuries reported.
Through collaborative efforts, Delaware State Police and Dover Police Department detectives identified Boyce as the suspect in both robberies, as well as another robbery in the City of Dover.
On September 21, 2025, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Boyce. He was taken into custody by Dover Police without incident and transported to Troop 3. Boyce was charged with the following offenses:
- Robbery 1st Degree – Display What Appears to be a Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
Boyce was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $110,000 cash bond.