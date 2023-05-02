CHESWOLD, Del. - After a three-month narcotics investigation, the Delaware State Police have arrested a Cheswold man for drug dealing.
Police executed a search warrant on a home on Blanton Drive in Cheswold yesterday around 8:15 p.m. There they reportedly made contact with Jesse Hart, 39, and took him into custody. A search of the home allegedly revealed 2,392 wax paper bags of suspected heroin and more than $850 in drug proceeds.
Hart was charged with the following:
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hart was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $35,000 cash bond.