SNOW HILL, Md. - A man from Selbyville was sentenced last week after he pleaded guilty to an armed robbery in Showell, Maryland in February.
According to the State’s Attorney for Worcester County, Maryland State Troopers arrived at a convenience store in Showell on February 11th, 2023 on reports of the armed robbery. A store clerk told police a man had pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the cash register and safe. The clerk complied, and the man took about $1,000 in cash.
State Police used surveillance footage and various tips from the community to identify the suspect as Antonio Walters, 48, of Selbyville, Delaware. On February 20th, Maryland State Police were able to locate Walters in a home on Germantown Road and arrest him.
Walters pleaded guilty to the armed robbery in July.
On September 8th, Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced Walters to 20 years in the Division of Correction, The judge credited Shockley with time served since his arrest on February 20th.