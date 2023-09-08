SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.-Two Delaware men are facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop Wednesday.
Police say Wednesday night just after 9 p.m., a trooper was traveling north on Bi State Boulevard near Duke Road behind a Honda Odyssey. The trooper reportedly conducted a traffic stop when he noticed that the car's registration had expired in February.
As the trooper approached the car, he reportedly noticed a rifle next to the passenger's leg. The driver, identified as 53 year-old Paul Lambert of Delmar, and the passenger, identified as 39 year-old William Ingle of Bethel were both detained.
A computer check of Ingle revealed that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm and reportedly had an active capias.
A narcotics canine scanned the Honda and was allegedly positively alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the car lead to the discovery of about .19 grams of methamphetamine, about 11.57 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Additionally, about .26 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly found on Lambert.
Lambert and Ingle were transported to Troop 4, where they were charged with the following crimes:
Paul Lambert:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon w/ Prohibited and Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Conspiracy (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Expired Tags
Lambert was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on his own recognizance.
William Ingle:
- Possession of Deadly Weapon w/ Prohibited and Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Conspiracy (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)
Ingle was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $12,300.00 cash bond.