Hammond Signey Drug Charges

SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested two men for multiple drug charges in Seaford yesterday. Victor Hammond, 32, of Bridgeville and Derrious Signey, 30, of Seaford were taken into custody after police conducted a drug dealing investigation.

According to police, on March 21st around noon, the Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a home on North Street. Hammond and Signey were then taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence revealed:

  • Approximately 90.83 grams (over 3 ounces) of suspected raw heroin

  • Approximately 247 baggies containing approximately 1.729 grams of suspected heroin

  • Approximately 75.11 grams (over 2.5 ounces) of cocaine

  • Approximately 17.12 grams of crack cocaine

  • Approximately 13.11 grams of marijuana

  • 4 Oxycodone pills

  • 1 loaded handgun

  • Various rounds of ammunition

  • Various items of drug paraphernalia

  • Over $2,800 in suspected drug proceeds

Police reportedly confirmed that Hammond is a convicted felon who cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition. Signey, too, has a prior conviction as a drug offender and cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.

The charges for each are as follows:

Victor Hammond:

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

  • Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

  • Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

Derrious Signey:

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

  • Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

  • Operating a Clandestine Laboratory

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

  • Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

  • Possession of Marijuana

Both Hammond and Signey were arraigned. Hammond was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $202,600 cash bond. Signey was released on $40,801 unsecured bond. 

