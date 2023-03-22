SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested two men for multiple drug charges in Seaford yesterday. Victor Hammond, 32, of Bridgeville and Derrious Signey, 30, of Seaford were taken into custody after police conducted a drug dealing investigation.
According to police, on March 21st around noon, the Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a home on North Street. Hammond and Signey were then taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence revealed:
Approximately 90.83 grams (over 3 ounces) of suspected raw heroin
Approximately 247 baggies containing approximately 1.729 grams of suspected heroin
Approximately 75.11 grams (over 2.5 ounces) of cocaine
Approximately 17.12 grams of crack cocaine
Approximately 13.11 grams of marijuana
4 Oxycodone pills
1 loaded handgun
Various rounds of ammunition
Various items of drug paraphernalia
Over $2,800 in suspected drug proceeds
Police reportedly confirmed that Hammond is a convicted felon who cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition. Signey, too, has a prior conviction as a drug offender and cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.
The charges for each are as follows:
Victor Hammond:
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Derrious Signey:
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Operating a Clandestine Laboratory
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Possession of Marijuana
Both Hammond and Signey were arraigned. Hammond was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $202,600 cash bond. Signey was released on $40,801 unsecured bond.