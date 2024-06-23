SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Two men were arrested following an investigation into the assault of a child and his mother at Cape Henlopen State Park on Saturday.
The Delaware Natural Resources Police arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Edwards of Wilmington, Delaware, and 22-year-old Phillip Hartana of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, following the investigation into the assault of a mother and her 7-year-old child at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes.
On June 22nd, at approximately 4:30pm, state park officers at Cape Henlopen State Park were dispatched the fishing pier for the report of an assault.
Officers determined that the two men (Hartana and Edwards) were out in low tide water, playing "spike ball", when a child approached them and attempted to join their game. When the child was denied, the child reportedly splashed Hartana. Officers say that Hartana then aggressively splashed the child and then dunked him underwater, pushing his head underwater for several seconds. After being "let up", the child returned to his mother.
Delaware Natural Resources Police say the child told their mother of the incident. Additionally, witnesses in the area confirmed what happened.
DNRP say the mother observed the child having "fresh bleeding scratches" on their chest, arms, and back. The mother approached Hartana and began to yell at him. According to DNRP, without provocation, Edwards shoved the mother two times. The woman then backed away from the two men and called 911.
Hartana and Edwards were taken into custody and transported to Rehoboth Beach Police Department.
Philip Hartana was charged with the following crimes:
- Child Abuse 3rd Recklessly/Intentionally cause physical injury to a child with intellectual disabilities
- Assault Third Degree Intentionally or Recklessly Causes Physical Injury to Another
- Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior
Nicholas Edwards was charged with the following crimes:
- Offensive Touching
- Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior
Both of the men were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3.
Hartana was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond. Edwards was released on a $300 unsecured bond.