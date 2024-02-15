DELAWARE– The Office of Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) announced it will invite public comment about regulations on the adult-use recreational marijuana industry in the state through March 29.
The Delaware Marijuana Control Act legalized the use of recreational marijuana for those over 21 – and OMC is in the process of establishing regulations for cannabis sale and consumption, according to a press release.
The agency says individual regulatory elements will be posted to its website beginning this month. The proposed rules depend on changes currently under consideration by Delaware’s General Assembly – and are subject to change.
OMC says it released draft sections applicable to business licensing today.
Community members can comment through a link on the website from now until March 29. The agency says it will then begin the formal rulemaking process, hoping to open a final draft to public comment in May.