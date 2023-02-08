DOVER, Del. (Feb. 6, 2023) — Beginning February 9 and continuing through March 19, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is teaming up with local and State Police to increase high visibility DUI Patrols ahead of the Super Bowl Weekend and through St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. This enforcement campaign aims to put a stop to impaired drivers on Delaware roadways and remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.
The OHS says in 2022, there were 1,175 crashes, 103 serious injuries and 4,655 arrests involving impaired driving in Delaware. Additionally, last year 72 impaired driving arrests occurred over the Super Bowl weekend from February 10th – February 14th.
Nationally In 2020, there were 11,654 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. Drunk driving can have a range of consequences, including the possibility of causing a traumatic crash. These crashes could cause you, someone you love, or a total stranger to suffer serious injuries or even death.
“Impaired driving continues to impact our community and cause preventable tragedies on Delaware roadways. In collaboration with our Highway Safety partners, we are committed to using all available resources to put a stop to impaired driving on our roads,” said Nathaniel McQueen Jr., Secretary, Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security. “Through the continuation of strong partnerships, we will work together to bring education, awareness and high visibility enforcement to change these dangerous behaviors.”
“We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want to remind drivers that they have a personal responsibility to keep everyone safe on our roads,” said Kimberly Chesser, Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “If you’re going out to a Super Bowl party and you plan to drink alcohol, make sure you plan to have a designated driver. There are many options available to get you home safely, such as using a rideshare service, taxi, public transportation, or plan to have a sober friend or family member take you home.”
Have a Game Plan
Whether you are attending a party or going to a bar or restaurant, make a game plan and follow these simple tips so that you can Arrive Alive:
- Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, call a taxi, or a sober friend to get home safely.
- Make sure your designated driver is sober. If he or she decides to drink unexpectedly, call a sober ride.
- When you ride home with your sober driver, make sure you — and your driver — wear your seat belts. It’s your best defense in a crash.
- Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
Hosts
If you are hosting a Super Bowl party, be sure all your guests have a sober ride home.
- Ask your guests to designate their sober drivers in advance.
- Encourage your drinking guests to pace themselves, eat food, and drink plenty of water.
- Serve a selection of nonalcoholic drinks.