Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man

Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris.
Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
Troopers say they have attempted to locate Morris but have been unsuccessful. Morris now has several active warrants out for his arrest, including a felony criminal warrant.
Morris is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 360 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Troopers are asking anyone who has information regarding Morris’ whereabouts to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-697-4454, or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.