DOVER, Del. - Delawareans can now take a trip back through the state’s railroad history with a new exhibit at the Delaware Public Archives.
Tracks, Towns, and Transformation: How the Railroad Changed Delaware opened Thursday, September 10, marking 194 years since the New Castle and Frenchtown Railroad made its first locomotive-drawn journey in 1832.
The exhibit explores how railroads changed more than just transportation, helping shape where communities developed and connecting Delaware farmers and businesses to markets across the region.
Visitors can see historic records and artifacts, including a Pennsylvania Railroad lantern, a conductor’s uniform and an original Delaware Railroad Company stock certificate.
The exhibit also features a Delaware-focused model railroad display, designed to give visitors a more immersive look at the state’s railroad history.
"Where else can you see the Delaware Railroad replicated model railroad all in one place?" said Maegan Peterman, director and state archivist. "It’s really cool that we have that feature here that sort of immerses you in the history that you’re reading about and learning about as you walk through the exhibit."
The exhibit is now open at the Delaware Public Archives in Dover.