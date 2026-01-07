DOVER, Del. — The State of Delaware has released its 2025 Climate Action Plan, an updated roadmap aimed at cutting pollution, preparing communities for extreme weather, and reducing health risks that officials say are already being felt across the First State.
State leaders say the plan responds to changes Delawareans are experiencing now, including heavier downpours that overwhelm stormwater systems, rising temperatures in urban heat islands, and routine flooding along coastal roads.
“Climate change is already reshaping life here in the First State,” Governor Matt Meyer said in a statement. “Our Climate Action Plan puts people first by protecting clean air and water for every Delawarean, creating good-paying clean energy jobs, and making our communities safer and more equitable.”
The 2025 plan is the first update since Delaware passed the Climate Change Solutions Act in 2023. That law set a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Delaware’s first Climate Action Plan was released in 2021.
What the plan does
The updated plan outlines both near-term actions and long-term strategies to reduce emissions and strengthen resilience statewide. It also:
-Assesses climate risks and future scenarios
-Tracks progress already made
-Addresses workforce needs tied to clean energy
-Takes an all-of-government approach to climate response
-Includes a dedicated chapter on the link between climate change and land use
According to the state, the plan is designed to remain flexible as technology improves and climate impacts evolve.
“Actions may change over time based on increased understanding of climate impacts, technology advancements, and stakeholder input,” said Greg Patterson, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. “No single agency can solve this issue alone.”
Why it matters now
State data shows Delaware’s coast has seen sea levels rise more than a foot over the past century, with another 1.2 to 1.5 feet expected by 2050. Average temperatures are already about three degrees warmer than they were in the late 1800s, according to Delaware officials, with projections calling for another three- to four-degree increase by mid-century.
Those changes are driving more frequent extreme rainfall and flooding, while hotter summers raise health risks especially for children, older adults, outdoor workers, and people with chronic conditions.
Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings said vulnerable infrastructure is a key concern. “Together, we’re identifying areas of need and steps we can take to mitigate the effects and create resiliency in the years ahead,” she said.
Public input and what’s next
State officials say the plan was shaped by extensive public engagement over 18 months, including workshops in all three counties and input from more than 2,300 Delawareans. Outreach focused on ensuring under-resourced communities helped guide final decisions.
The 2025 Climate Action Plan calls for regular progress updates in 2027 and 2029, with the next full plan scheduled for release in 2030.
The full plan, along with supporting data, can be viewed here.
Coastal leaders react
WBOC went out to Delaware's coast to speak with coastal leaders about what they'd like to see from the new plan. Edie Dondero, South Bethany's mayor, described the coastal flooding her town frequently experiences.
"We are the front line. We are experiencing the effects of sea level rise firsthand every day. We are getting more and more days of flooding, and it's not just with storms or high tides or heavy precipitation, it's on sunny days," Dondero said. "The roadways become flooded, and people have trouble accessing their homes. It becomes a safety issue. We want people to be able to drive to and from their house, and we want emergency vehicles to be able to get through."
Dondero said she is glad the First State is prioritizing coastal resilience, and hopes to see that support play out in flooding resiliency projects within South Bethany.
"Technical assistance from the state is helpful, and financial assistance is also really helpful," Dondero said. "Whether that be relocating infrastructure cost-sharing on projects, establishing natural shorelines, or providing financial assistance to homeowners."
Another portion of the new plan looks to strengthen Delaware's electric grid. To do so, DNREC says it is hopeful that offshore wind projects will advance along Delmarva's shoreline. Fenwick Island's Mayor Natalie Magdeburger pushed back against that idea, saying advancing offshore wind projects would hurt coastal towns like Fenwick Island in the future.
"The people where I live, they're all against it," Magdeburger said. "Those projects make electric rates higher, and they're horrible for the environment. They're going to wipe out our commercial and recreational fisheries."
Magdeburger said she wishes the state would focus on other forms of energy.
"Small nuclear has been proven to be safe, reliable, and economical. It would help with job growth throughout the state," Magdeburger said.