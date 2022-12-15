DOVER, Del. -- The Delaware State Housing Authority announced that it will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) on Jan. 2.
This comes as officials with the Delaware State Housing Authority say demand for rental assistance is overwhelming, while state provided funding is running out.
"We're making sure that we're using these federal funds that fund the DEHAP program in an effective manner so that we can keep the funds as long we can and make sure that we serve as many renters and landlords as possible," says Laurie Jacobs, Director of Public Relations for the DSHA. "The funds are allocated until 2025, but if they run out sooner - that is it - they do not come back - we do not get additional funds."
However, Jacobs says that with the deadline approaching, there are plenty of community partners Delawareans can turn to.
"Our fifteen community navigators are located throughout the state of Delaware and these community navigators help with application assistance, so they can help you get your application in before the January 2nd deadline," says Jacobs. "But they also see your application through the process. They are plugged in to other resources as well. So you go to them for rental assistance, but they also may be able to provide food assistance or utility assistance or financial planning or financial coaching, as well."
While assistance is not guaranteed, the DSHA says they will process all existing applications that are submitted before Jan. 2.
The fifteen organizations include:
Statewide Resources:
- Catholic Charities
- Terrie M. Williams Expansion
- Housing Alliance Delaware
New Castle County:
- West End Neighborhood House
- Latin American Community Center
- Lutheran Community Center
- New Castle Community Services
- Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League
- YWCA Delaware
- Ministry of Caring
Kent County:
- NeighborGood Partners
- Central Delaware Habitat
- People’s Place II, Inc.
- Brandywine Counseling
Sussex County:
- NeighborGood Partners
- Community Resource Center
- People’s Place II, Inc.
- Brandywine Counseling
There is more information at https://decovidhousinghelp.com/.