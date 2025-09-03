DELAWARE - Delaware’s new recreational cannabis market generated more than $7.3 million in retail sales during its first month, according to the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner.
Sales began Aug. 1 after over two years of roadblocks. Since then, consumers across all three counties have shown steady demand for a variety of products, including flower, vapes, edibles, pre-rolls, tinctures and topicals. Cannabis flower led sales, accounting for $4.06 million — about 55% of the statewide total.
At Columbia Care in Rehoboth Beach, one of Delaware’s busiest dispensaries, demand has been brisk.
“The past month has been exciting, fast paced, really good feedback from the community,” said Sherri Koehler, director of retail operations. “So we're getting to meet a lot of local people who otherwise weren't able to come in and now they can get safe, regulated medicine or recreational cannabis in their local community and not have to cross state lines.”
Koehler said their Rehoboth location ranks among the top three earners in the state. She added they want to continue to get out in the community, and continue to break the 'stigma' of safe marijuana use.
“Everyday people that you would never know because people don't really speak about this, you know, unless you're in a safe environment like this,” Koehler said. “But these are the people that are in your community that you depend on who are, you know, maybe the person who's delivering your mail or the nurse that helped you out at the doctor's office.”
Since Commissioner Robert Sanderlin took office, OMC says it has issued 79 conditional licenses and three active licenses.
They say additional approvals are expected in the coming months, with the state preparing to distribute Social Equity Financial Assistance (SEFA) grants to support social equity licensees. Regulators are also conducting a full review of program rules to ensure the industry develops safely, sustainably and equitably.