DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police have announced the official launch of an online portal to apply for a Permit to Purchase needed to buy or transfer a handgun beginning Nov. 16.
On Oct. 17, DSP announced they were preparing for the launch of the new portal and urged prospective handgun purchasers to review the requirements of the new permit law and application process. Last week, officials said Delawareans seeking to purchase a handgun on or after Nov. 16 could begin the process by scheduling a required fingerprinting ahead of the launch of the application portal.
On Tuesday, DSP said the portal was now officially active. Those wishing to apply can learn more about the requirements here.
To obtain a Permit to Purchase, Delawareans must complete the following:
-Complete a firearms safety course with an approved instructor.
-Schedule fingerprinting with IdentoGO using Service Code 27S8N2.
-Submit the online application through the Permit to Purchase Application Portal and upload the required documents including a government-issued photo ID, military orders if applicable, and/or a firearms training course certification proof of exemption.
Those who already have a Delaware Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon license are not required to apply.
By law, DSP says a decision on issuing a Permit to Purchase must be made within 30 days of receiving a completed application.