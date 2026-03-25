DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer and the Delaware Department of Technology and Information announced almost $28 million in federal funding has been secured to expand high-speed broadband infrastructure to over 4,500 unserved and underserved homes and businesses across the First State.
Officials say the funding will create 1,513 new internet connections in Kent County and 2,790 new connections in Sussex County.
They say construction is expected to begin in the fall of this year.
State officials say the project is possible through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. They say the BEAD program requires extensive planning to find eligible locations and develop strategies. They say the approved proposal includes $27.8 million in federal funding for infrastructure buildout, and it is matched by $75 million in private investment from preliminary awardees Verizon and Comcast.
"Access to reliable, high-speed internet is not a luxury, but a necessity for full participation in today's digital economy, education system, and civic life," says Governor Matt Meyer. "This investment... reflects our administration's strong commitment to ensuring every Delawarean, regardless of zip code, has the tools to succeed in a connected world."
The state anticipates construction to be done by the end of 2029. They say this timeline positions Delaware to be among the first in the nation to achieve full high-speed internet coverage under the program.