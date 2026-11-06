DELAWARE -- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is seeking public comment on two packages of proposed changes to the state's wildlife regulations.
One package focuses on chronic wasting disease, or CWD, and would establish rules for managing areas where the disease is found. Proposed changes include restricting baiting in those areas, limiting the use of natural urine-based lures statewide and requiring hunters to check in deer at designated stations when they are open.
The package also would establish rules for moving deer out of CWD management zones, require taxidermists and processors to follow disposal guidelines and restrict the rehabilitation of deer from Sussex County.
A separate package, known as the Omnibus package, includes a range of changes related to hunting, wildlife safety and conservation.
Proposed revisions include updates to hunting seasons for certain species, expanded eligibility for a special waterfowl hunting season and changes to rules governing weapons used to harvest wildlife. The package also would clarify that people driving deer who are not hunting must wear orange.
Other proposed changes address deer processing, geocaching on wildlife areas and enforcement of public intoxication and controlled substance rules on lands and waters managed by DNREC's Division of Fish and Wildlife.
The package also includes additional protections for certain native reptiles and amphibians identified as species of greatest conservation need.
DNREC will hold virtual public hearings Dec. 9 on the CWD proposals and Dec. 10 on the Omnibus package. The public can register to attend and submit comments online.
The deadline to comment on the CWD proposals is Jan. 6. Comments on the Omnibus package are due Jan. 7.
For more information or to submit comments, visit DNREC's CWD regulation proposal page or general wildlife regulation proposal page.
Questions can be directed to DNREC's Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912.