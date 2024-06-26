DELAWARE– State senators passed a bill requiring abortion coverage by Delaware’s Medicaid program and most private health insurance plans.
HB 110 (S), also prohibits plans from charging co-pays, applying deductibles or imposing any other cost-sharing measures for abortion services.
Coverage would be capped at $750 per patient per year.
Data from the Delaware Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance shows non-surgical abortions account for 85% of abortions performed in the state and cost approximately $600, on average.
The measure includes an exemption for churches and religious employers.
The bill now makes its way to Gov. John Carney’s desk.