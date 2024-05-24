DELAWARE- The Delaware Senate passed Senate Bill 265, also known as the Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024, this week, laying the groundwork for the state to purchase offshore wind energy.
In Bowers Beach, life revolves around the water. Fishing, crabbing, and oystering are more than just hobbies; they are livelihoods for many. While wind turbines aren't planned for Bowers' coast, residents remain cautious about offshore installations near Delaware.
"I'm against it because of the boating and the marine life. I would like to see that stay the same," said Tom, a local.
With the Senate's approval of the bill, offshore wind projects are becoming more likely. The bill outlines how the state can manage and install clean energy, but some residents feel there are still unanswered questions.
"The first thing that comes to my mind is what happens when they break? And I don't know the answer to that," said Danielle Barry.
Others are more open to the idea, recognizing the need for clean energy options to combat climate change.
"Sounds like a good thing to me," said Robert, who believes that change is inevitable. "You have to keep your mind open to different things because things are going to change anyway."
However, Tom insists that those living in coastal communities should have more influence over such decisions.
"Let the people make the choice," he added.
The bill mandates that wind energy costs must remain within 110 percent of the average price Delmarva Power has paid in the last three years, among several other stipulations.
Last month, Republican senators introduced legislation requiring offshore wind projects to cover their removal costs upfront, but that bill did not make it out of committee.